These pandas playing in the snow for the first time is getting us psyched for winter

Apparently, pandas get as excited as kids do at the first sign of winter.

These two giant pandas certainly did when they saw snow for the first time near their home in China.

In Jilin Province, the white snow fell for the first time recently. So at Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun, it might be understandable that the animals were pumped.

Meng Meng, a nine-year-old giant panda, and her 10-year-old brother, Jia Jia, couldn’t believe their eyes.





In this video, the duo roll down lightly-powdered hills and generally frolic with genuine excitement.

For these animals, apparently, winter couldn’t come soon enough.