These pics of dogs wearing eclipse glasses is just about the cutest thing ever

The eclipse may be over, but the amazing pictures keep rolling in.
PEOPLE has a compilation of photos from Instagram and Twitter feeds that will blow your mind — all featuring the cutest pups wearing those hard-to-get-your-hands-on shades.
Whether it was Doug the Pug or Willis Weather Dog, the glasses made for some ridiculously adorable pics.
These are clearly dogs who care about their retinas.