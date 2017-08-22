Rare Animals

These pics of dogs wearing eclipse glasses is just about the cutest thing ever

The eclipse may be over, but the amazing pictures keep rolling in.

PEOPLE has a compilation of photos from Instagram and Twitter feeds that will blow your mind — all featuring the cutest pups wearing those hard-to-get-your-hands-on shades.

Whether it was Doug the Pug or Willis Weather Dog, the glasses made for some ridiculously adorable pics.

Watching the solar acrips in 3D

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

These are clearly dogs who care about their retinas.

Doggo does an eclipse (wow a ball in front of a ball I love this) @happygoriley

A post shared by John Trulli (@doggosdoingthings) on

TRIIIIPPPPPYYY!!!!!!! ☀️

A post shared by Wacha Cohen (@therealwacha) on

🎵#soundon Literally everyone today. Got my glasses on for a better view of my Luna 🌙 #solareclipse #totaleclipseoftheheart

A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on

Posted on
