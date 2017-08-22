These pics of dogs wearing eclipse glasses is just about the cutest thing ever

The eclipse may be over, but the amazing pictures keep rolling in.

PEOPLE has a compilation of photos from Instagram and Twitter feeds that will blow your mind — all featuring the cutest pups wearing those hard-to-get-your-hands-on shades.

It's almost time for the solar pugclipse! 🌒 pic.twitter.com/lvjdXpixfn — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) August 21, 2017

Whether it was Doug the Pug or Willis Weather Dog, the glasses made for some ridiculously adorable pics.

How was your eclipse experience? Mine was a little confusing, but interesting! #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/48aW0Js3YF — Willis Weather Dog (@WeatherDogKATU) August 21, 2017

Watching the solar acrips in 3D A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

These are clearly dogs who care about their retinas.

better than the eclipse: my dog wearing eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/mAV2oPj9ar — grayson (@softprince_) August 21, 2017

Doggo does an eclipse (wow a ball in front of a ball I love this) @happygoriley A post shared by John Trulli (@doggosdoingthings) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

TRIIIIPPPPPYYY!!!!!!! ☀️ A post shared by Wacha Cohen (@therealwacha) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:00am PDT