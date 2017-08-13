These pigs were headed for Butchertown, but the truck that was carrying them overturned

What is it with semi-trucks crashing when pigs are on board?

Another crash happened in Kentucky, when a truck overturned, spilling pigs onto the roadway and hampering driving conditions.

RELATED: When pigs fly… out of an 18-wheeler at morning rush hour traffic

The truck, headed to what’s locally known as Butchertown, crashed on a turn near downtown Louisville. It was carrying approximately 150 pigs.

While some did not survive the crash, others were found roaming the highway.

ICYMI: There was a traffic ham yesterday caused by pork in the road. https://t.co/cnGIAyVCEU pic.twitter.com/eXYzQ4DRmZ — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) August 10, 2017

RELATED: Someone lost track of their truckload of pigs in West Virginia





The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Sadly, the pigs that survived the crash were euthanized.