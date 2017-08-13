These pigs were headed for Butchertown, but the truck that was carrying them overturned
What is it with semi-trucks crashing when pigs are on board?

Another crash happened in Kentucky, when a truck overturned, spilling pigs onto the roadway and hampering driving conditions.

The truck, headed to what’s locally known as Butchertown, crashed on a turn near downtown Louisville. It was carrying approximately 150 pigs.

While some did not survive the crash, others were found roaming the highway.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Sadly, the pigs that survived the crash were euthanized.

