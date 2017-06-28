These rare Barbary lion cubs have made their debut in a German zoo

Barbary lions are extinct in the wild, and only number about 100 in zoos worldwide.

RELATED: He woke up next to a large African male lion and lived to tell the terrifying story

Add five more to the population, with the big reveal of Jumina, Lin, Baz, Chaka and Sab — all born two months ago at the Neuwied zoo in southwestern Germany.

The adorable cubs were working on building their immune systems before the zoo allowed them to make their public debut, which they did on Monday.





The zoo says mom Zari has taken “exemplary care” of the babies.

RELATED: While mom and dad marveled at two majestic lions, the baby calmly barfed everywhere