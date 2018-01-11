They have teeth that look (and likely feel) like nails.
They are viper dogfish sharks, an unusual species that was recently seen en masse — or rather, five of them at one time — off the coast of Taiwan.
Traditionally deep-sea dwellers, these mean-mugged fish were caught — already dead — during an offshore trawl off the country’s east coast. The species is still comparatively mysterious, having been discovered only in 1986.
Details remain unclear as to why these exceedingly rare sharks were found so close to the surface.
But one thing’s for sure: no one wants to cross one of these guys when they’re alive!