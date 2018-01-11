They have teeth that look (and likely feel) like nails.

RELATED: Men caught on video heartlessly dragging a shark behind their boat enter their pleas to the cruel crime





They are viper dogfish sharks, an unusual species that was recently seen en masse — or rather, five of them at one time — off the coast of Taiwan.

Traditionally deep-sea dwellers, these mean-mugged fish were caught — already dead — during an offshore trawl off the country’s east coast. The species is still comparatively mysterious, having been discovered only in 1986.

These terrifying beasts aren't aliens on Earth — they're viper dogfish sharks, appropriately named for the snake-like fangs protruding through their gaping jaws 😱 pic.twitter.com/3bNn5BPsAA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2018

Details remain unclear as to why these exceedingly rare sharks were found so close to the surface.

RELATED: The humongous 450-pound beast of a shark football players reeled in is one incredible catch

But one thing’s for sure: no one wants to cross one of these guys when they’re alive!