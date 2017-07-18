This 538-pound grizzly bear had to go under for a routine root canal and tooth extraction

Add grizzly bears to the list of mammals who hate going to the dentist.

RELATED: This bear riding shotgun is the most Russian thing you’ll see today

A 538-pound fella named Albert recently underwent a root canal and a tooth extraction.

The bear lives at Lions, Tigers and Bears animal rescue sanctuary in Alpine, California. The veterinarians involved have performed oral surgery on many different animals, including a tiger at the sanctuary.

RELATED: This bear got hungry so, of course, it went for a dive in the dumpster





Specialists at the sanctuary say, other than this dental dilemma, Albert is in “excellent health.”