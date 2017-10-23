This adorable baby lion attempted to roar and we can’t handle the cuteness

This depressingly brief but insanely cute video comes to us from piyush bhalala‘s YouTube channel. The footage features a lion cub attempting to menacingly roar, but all it muster is an adorable little whine that will almost certainly melt your hears — unless there’s something seriously wrong with you.

RELATED: Lion-hearted house cat picks a fight with an actual lion and refuses to back down

Sadly, there isn’t a lot of information in the description of the video, so the baby lion’s name is unknown. But we like to pretend that it’s something really intimidating like “Scar” or “Roary McRoarface.”





Anyway, be sure to check out the video. It will probably be the cutest thing you see today. Unless you see a video featuring something like a duckling and a puppy who sleep next to each other. Then you may have some serious competition.

RELATED: Twitter users share photos of their levitating cats, and we’re not worthy