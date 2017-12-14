Menu
This cockatoo is really getting into the Christmas spirit by jamming to this Christmas classic
A certain panda bear at the Smithsonian Zoo has gone viral.

The zoo posted footage on Facebook of Mei Xiang going nuts in Washington, D.C.’s recent snowfall.

The bear frolics in the snow, rolling around and exploring her habitat anew in the adorable video.

And while snow might be a new thing to Mei Xiang, these pandas especially enjoy the cold weather, since they are native to western China’s mountains.

The panda’s habitat “in the high elevations of the mountains is generally damper than our winter weather, but when it comes to temperature, the two climates are very similar,” said a zoo press release.

