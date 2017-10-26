This badger looks nothing like a cat, but that didn’t stop it from impersonating one

A family in Scotland couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing that a wild badger had somehow managed to sneak into their home, eat their cat’s meal and then take a nap on the pet’s comfy bed.

Animal rescue was dispatched to the home in Linlithgow shortly after the discovery, and the Scottish SPCA reported on its website that the creature was awfully cozy on the bed — it didn’t want to leave!