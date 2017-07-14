This bear got hungry so, of course, it went for a dive in the dumpster

Lake Tahoe is beautiful this time of year.

Dumpsters in Lake Tahoe? Not so much.

RELATED: This teen got the wake-up call of his life while camping in Colorado, courtesy of a bear

But, that didn’t deter this black bear, who found itself hungry and without a refrigerator nearby.

So, the bear did what bears do — went dumpster diving.

In this video, the bear is head-first scavenging for foodstuffs.

Finally, it finds something — to much human laughter in the background — and takes it to the ground for a feast.





RELATED: Two people stopped their car to stare at a brown bear, but the bear made them floor it

This proves picnics for bears are a thing, too.