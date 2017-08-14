This British couple really loves their rascally rabbits

A Stratford-Upon-Avon couple wanted to do something special for their 30(!) rabbits.

So they built the animals the ultimate “Alice In Wonderland”-esque garden, complete with a treehouse, bar, and a maze shaped like a rabbit.

“They are going absolutely crazy with it. The new run allows all of them to go out at the same time without bumping into each other and getting into fights,” says Emma Hartshorne.

The brood, comprised of rescued rabbits, is getting used to the lavish accommodations and becoming more comfortable in their surroundings.

“It’s wonderful to see their personalities come out over time once they’re settled,” Hartshorne says. “The more time you actually spend with them the more they trust you.”