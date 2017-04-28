This cat likes to engage in an act that flies in the face of typical kitty behavior

Didga the Cat is not your average feline.

She can ride a skateboard with abandon and likes to do parkour. But there’s one thing the rescue cat fancies that flies in the face of common cat behavior: she likes to do trust falls.

In this video, posted to Didga’s YouTube page Catmantoo, the cat continually falls back into the arms of her owner –even taking him aback with the behavior.

“A hundred percent against their instinct, Didga (cat) overcomes the urge to spin to point her feet in the direction falling, (cats always land on their feet remember) she “trusts” me to catch her as she falls straight back into my hands. That’s trust!” her owner says.