This cat was given a second chance after he was abandoned at 20 years old

The thought of abandoning a beloved pet is more than most animal lovers can bear to imagine. The thought of abandoning an elderly pet is even more incomprehensible to most. Sadly, this was the reality for one unlucky feline. When Tigger the cat was 20-years-old he was abandoned by his owner. The shelter he was dropped off at couldn’t believe that a beloved pet would be abandoned at such an old age. In an effort to find Tigger a new home, the shelter posted his story to their webpage, hoping someone would be compelled to give this little guy a second chance.





When Adriene Nicole read Tigger’s story, she knew immediately that she was going to adopt him and give him the love and attention that he deserved. Shorty after Tigger was adopted, it was brought to light that he was in kidney failure and also had a large tumor. This is when Nicole knew she needed to make Tigger’s remaining years ones to remember.

Nicole and Tigger did everything from beach trips and hiking, to salon days and dinner time feasting. Tigger may have been old, but he was living the life every cat would dream of. Tigger passed away in March 2017, in arms of his owner. Nicole and Tigger may not have had a lot of time together, but the time they share made for memories that Nicole will cherish for the rest of her life.