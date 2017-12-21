Lucky the cockatiel has clearly internalized the ubiquitous chime for an iPhone.

The parrot mimics the sound, likely causing viewers to search their pockets for their phones the world over.

In this video, however, his charming chirping plays second fiddle to his apparent displeasure at his owner ignoring him.

As he “rings the cell phone,” he strolls over to his owner’s computer, where he nonchalantly steals the escape key with his beak.

That’ll do it, Lucky figures. His owner will really have to stop working and pay attention to him now!

The key will still work without its cover, but we’ll bet the owner will be needing it back.