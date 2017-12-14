Shou Shou is clearly dreaming of a “White Christmas.”

That’s because the cockatoo can be seen in this video grooving out to the festive holiday tune in full plume!

As the song plays in the background, the white bird, perched close to the camera, begins to bob and sway along.

As the bird moves, its plume begins to unfurl as it shows some sick bird choreography.

This is one animal who has given in to the Christmas spirit!