Menu
serval Read this Next

There's camouflage, and then there's serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo
Advertisement

Shou Shou is clearly dreaming of a “White Christmas.”

RELATED: This parrot can whistle a really good rendition of the “Andy Griffith Show” theme


That’s because the cockatoo can be seen in this video grooving out to the festive holiday tune in full plume!

As the song plays in the background, the white bird, perched close to the camera, begins to bob and sway along.

RELATED: This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving

As the bird moves, its plume begins to unfurl as it shows some sick bird choreography.

This is one animal who has given in to the Christmas spirit!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather
Rare Animals

This baby panda frolicking in the snow proves that bears just love cold weather

,
There’s camouflage, and then there’s serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo
Rare Animals

There’s camouflage, and then there’s serval cat camouflage. See if you can spot the cat in this photo

,
This puppy has a love-hate relationship with the beach in this adorable video
Rare Animals

This puppy has a love-hate relationship with the beach in this adorable video

,
An Australian family celebrates Christmas with a slithery and unexpected visitor
Rare Animals

An Australian family celebrates Christmas with a slithery and unexpected visitor

,
Advertisement