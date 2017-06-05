This dachshund had to be rescued after getting stuck under a tree

Rocco the dachshund got into a bit of a bind last week near a cemetery in Salem, Ky. He had somehow crawled into a hole that a groundhog had dug and then wedged himself into an adjacent tree.

Luckily for the dog, a couple of off-duty state troopers were mowing lawns in the vicinity when they heard him barking.

A firefighter was called out, cut down part of the tree trunk and freed Rocco. Now the hole is big enough in case Rocco finds himself in the tree again and needs to get out.





