This dog and cat love story is the sweetest rescue animal story ever

The kitten had been abandoned and rushed to an animal shelter in England.

She was so tiny she needed near-constant bottle-feeding and spent so much time in the clinic’s office that she ran into a new friend: Barney.

Barney is a three-year-old lab who took an instant liking to the wee kitty, whom the shelter named Ava.

Barney ended up at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home after he was surrendered a few years ago. One of the nurses adopted Barney and brings him in every so often.





Barney has been spending nearly every minute cuddling with Ava.

“Barney adores Ava and can’t wait to come into Battersea every morning so he can see her,” Rachel Ab’dee, Barney’s owner, told Metro. “It’s great for Ava too, because she doesn’t have a mum or brothers or sisters, so Barney has become her best friend and favorite playmate.”

The attention has also reportedly led to numerous adoption applications for Ava. A home has been lined up for her, but the shelter wants others to know there are more animals to adopt, and post regularly on their Facebook.