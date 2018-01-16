A video posted on the Zoological Wildlife Foundation’s Facebook page has gotten animal lovers going crazy over the cuteness of these animal buddies. The footage shows a baby chimp and a Mastiff playing around on a couch.





The primate is seen wearing Pampers and a “Mr. Cool” onesie, while the Mastiff relaxes and tries to playfully puts the chimp’s head in its mouth.

The Facebook comments for the video have people in love with the duo, with one user writing “The baby monkey just wants to be the little spoon. He keeps trying to get under the dogs head or lift up the leg to crawl under it. Dawwwwww.”