This dog getting chased through the park by a lawn chair might be the best clip of the week

Dogs have a lot of strange habits and a lot of strange fears. And one English dog discovered the scary way that chairs can give chase when you try to escape. The woman who uploaded the video explains:

RELATED: This guy plays guitar while his dog chills out next to him, and the videos are adorable

I was on the bank of the Thames and a lady tied her dog to a chair outside a cafe while she went in to order coffee. The dog clearly had other ideas and ran off, pulling the chair behind him and leaving his owner to chase as he tried to run away.





RELATED: This poor dog gobbled up some marijuana while on a walk, and the footage is pretty hilarious

Thankfully, the dog was fine and made it to see another bone.