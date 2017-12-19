Menu
An Australian family has a memory that they’ll never forget (no matter how much they want to), after they watched a disturbingly large crocodile eat a cow. And it all happened way too close for comfort.


Brad Durack was out with his family near their home in Kununurra when they came across the spectacle. Thankfully, when they arrived, the cow was already dead and the crocodile was having himself a tasty meal. According to the video description, Durack’s wife recalled the incident as “seeing her worst nightmare unfurl.” She did note that it was a very visible reminder to their children as to why they stay away from the river.

That’s one big croc! (Rumble/Storyful)

Australia’s saltwater crocodiles are direct descendants of the dinosaurs and over the years, they’ve lost none of their ancestor’s tenacity. They’re the largest reptiles on earth, growing up to 18-feet-long and sometimes weighing as much as a metric ton, according to Australian Geographic.

RELATED: Captivating footage shows a gang of hippos savagely attacking one crocodile

Like America’s wolves, the saltwater crocodiles were nearly hunted to extinction before laws were passed to protect the animals. Most people believe that the crocs stash their prey for a few days before eating — the cow that the Durack family came upon certainly didn’t look fresh — but Adam Britton, who’s an expert in crocodile biology says that’s not the case. He told Australian Geographic “crocodiles can happily rip fresh prey apart using a violent flick of the head.” When asked about the common idea that crocs prefer their meals a little on the rotten side, he explained “some myths have been repeated so often that nobody asks why anymore.”

Warning: This video may be graphic for some readers.

