This fat cat needs a new home and a new diet after Hurricane Irma

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A sweet — and very large — feline could be classified as a Hurricane Irma victim, but instead she’ll probably become famous as she goes viral.

Faye, weighing in at a whopping 24 pounds, was dropped off at the Jacksonville Humane Society in Jacksonville, Fla., and is up for adoption Wednesday.

A Facebook post about the cat went up Tuesday night and had already been shared more than 600 times by Wednesday.





According to the shelter, the 12-year-old cat is an attention hound and needs a loving home where someone will help her cut back on food and treats.

“Faye loves attention and likes when you scratch right above her nubby tail,” the post said. “She will need a loving home to help her lose weight at a slow and steady pace outlined by our veterinarian.”

Faye was brought in after Hurricane Irma, but her owner contacted them before the storm for help, so shelter officials aren’t totally blaming the storm.

Those interested in adopting Faye or other pets at the North Florida shelter can visit the Jacksonville Humane Society website.