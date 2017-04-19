This flippin’ frog makes Simone Biles look lame

Ever wonder what happens to a frog when he becomes an astronaut?
Check out this YouTube video, which shows the effects of zero gravity on one lucky participant.
In the footage, the frog, sealed inside a compartment, flips and does an array of other impressive gymnastics for the scientist.
The video drew a variety of comments, from viewers concerned about the frog’s welfare to those who understand the experiment is imperative for the pursuit of knowledge — you know, science.