This man has one unusual way of rounding up his cattle
One South Florida woman had a horrifying encounter when her pet iguana violently turned on her.

RELATED: A golfer captures a venomous snake crushing and dining on an iguana on the green


Amanda Gray’s iguana — which she’s owned for two years — attacked her twice, out of the blue.

“She definitely used to love me, but I feel like right now I’m going through some things and she can sense my weakness and instability, so she’s challenging me for alpha,” Gray said.

Gray may have the pet figured out, but that doesn’t mean she was going to keep it after the woman suffered facial lacerations that sent her to the hospital.

Igmo, as the iguana is called, simply lashed out — not uncommon, according to a Florida vet.

“When they’re young, they’re easier to manage, easier to handle. As they mature, as they get older, they take on more of the characteristics of a wild animal,” said Dr. Gary Nelson.

RELATED: A cyclist out for a ride was interrupted by an iguana bite

For now, Igmo has moved on, and is living with another family with more experience with handling reptiles.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement