This frog ate a snake, but it didn’t go down without a fight

An image of an Australian green tree frog swallowing a snake — both with their mouths open — is making the viral rounds and for good reason.

RELATED: Meet the Angry Wowing Frog, the amazing little creature that sounds suspiciously like Owen Wilson

Conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer Jodi Rowley identified the species on Twitter as an Australian green tree frog, Litoria caerulea.

Oh. My. Gosh. Australian Green Tree Frog (Litoria caerulea). https://t.co/9oEKEdYdCR — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) October 17, 2017

According to National Geographic, the species of frog will eat nearly anything that it can — within reason.





“It really has more to do with prey being smaller than the mouth size and moving across the frog’s field of view,” said Karen Lips, a conservation biologist at the University of Maryland. Essentially—if the frog can eat it, it probably will.

RELATED: This flippin’ frog makes Simone Biles look lame