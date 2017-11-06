This giant sheepadoodle just wants a hug — is that so wrong?

Zammy is a dog on a mission to spread the love as far as he can.

RELATED: Watch this bunny herd these sheep like a pro and make the sheepdog quit his day job

In this video, watch how the canine envelops people — kids and adults alike — with massive hugs.

The grey-and-white dog, who weighs in the vicinity of 80 pounds, is all about snuggles.

RELATED: Oregon appeals court orders couple to have dogs undergo shocking surgery for their barking





And there is nothing wrong with this brand of canine love. In fact, we’d gladly welcome a hug from Zammy any time.