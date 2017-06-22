This gorilla shows us all how you really play in a kiddie pool

You might remember Zola, the breakdancing gorilla?

The 15-year-old fella made for quite the Internet sensation a few years ago for his considerable dancing ability.

The Dallas Zoo acquired the gorilla and his brother Shana from the Calgary Zoo in 2013, and now they are cashing in on the big fella’s skills.

In this video, Zola can be seen making a big splash, twirling, dancing and throwing his head back in utter bliss — while standing in a kiddie pool.





But dancing is not exactly in the gorilla’s blood.

Brother Shana does not share his love of the arts, preferring instead to let Zola steal the spotlight at every turn.