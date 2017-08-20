This hedgehog could no longer walk, so mom made her a LEGO wheelchair

Chappi is one determined hedgehog.
When a progressive neurological disease claimed her use of her legs, the animal was determined to “walk” again. And thanks to the help of a LEGO-outfitted wheelchair, she has been able to motor around again.
As you know, my little girl can't walk anymore, she is just too weak. We could see that she could move her little feet, so i decided to try making a wheelchair. At the beginning i had no idea how to build one, but then we discovered that @lego actually a very cheap and useful option. She's getting used to the chair, after almost 3 moths without walking. She's a little fighter ❤️ • • • • #hedgehogsofinstagram #hedgie #hedgiemom #hedgehognation #hedghog #wheelchair #cute #inspirationalstory #allhedgies
In the video, Chappi seems to be adjusting to the wheelchair just fine.
“She’s getting used to the chair, after almost 3 months without walking. She’s a little fighter,” Chappi’s owner wrote on Instagram.