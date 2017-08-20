This hedgehog could no longer walk, so mom made her a LEGO wheelchair

Chappi is one determined hedgehog.

When a progressive neurological disease claimed her use of her legs, the animal was determined to “walk” again. And thanks to the help of a LEGO-outfitted wheelchair, she has been able to motor around again.

In the video, Chappi seems to be adjusting to the wheelchair just fine.





“She’s getting used to the chair, after almost 3 months without walking. She’s a little fighter,” Chappi’s owner wrote on Instagram.