Rescue crews were called out to take down the massive python, found curled around a concrete pipe near a child day-care center in Thailand. Little did they know that the snake had just swallowed a large cat.


In this video, the snake wranglers try to massage the animal out of the snake. They find success, but alas, the cat had expired.

Warning: This video contains graphic footage.

The snake had eaten the cat about three days before, according to a Daily Mail account. It takes approximately 10 days to fully digest an animal of this size.

“Oh my god, this was so scary. I didn’t want to get too close while I was filming it,” a rescue worker said.

The snake was returned to the wild after the workers helped it expel the cat.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
