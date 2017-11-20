Menu
A crocodile spotted on a beach has Florida residents running for the hills
Parrots have an uncanny knack for humor, but Einstein, a talking parrot from Texas, is totally beyond hilarious.

RELATED: This woman will be wearing orange for a long time, and she has only herself and a pesky parrot to blame


In this video, the bird cycles through a veritable cornucopia — yes, he even mentions corn — of food queries.

He smacks his “lips,” and asks for crackers and corn from various venues of his owner’s home.

Clearly, this guy has food on the brain and knows what he wants, when he wants it.

RELATED: This video makes us wish we lived in a place where wild Macaws are a problem

Hilariously, Einstein has his own channel online full of similarly humorous videos. According to the video description, Einstein is “a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain! He likes to have conversations with his owners, talking and acting silly, and doing animal sound imitations.”

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement