Parrots have an uncanny knack for humor, but Einstein, a talking parrot from Texas, is totally beyond hilarious.

In this video, the bird cycles through a veritable cornucopia — yes, he even mentions corn — of food queries.

He smacks his “lips,” and asks for crackers and corn from various venues of his owner’s home.

Clearly, this guy has food on the brain and knows what he wants, when he wants it.

Hilariously, Einstein has his own channel online full of similarly humorous videos. According to the video description, Einstein is “a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain! He likes to have conversations with his owners, talking and acting silly, and doing animal sound imitations.”