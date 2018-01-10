Menu
Watch this crab snag a GoPro camera, because it was all caught on camera!
With her young burrowed in the earth, just two weeks old, a female wolf sends out an emergency call when an intruder threatens their lives.


In this video, airing on an upcoming episode of “Nature” on PBS that focuses on the wolves that live about 500 miles from the North Pole, the female intruder tries to get into the baby wolves’ lair, where she would certainly kill them.

Make no mistake, this mama and a band of other female wolves makes sure nothing will happen to the young. After fiercely protecting the babies by blocking the intruder-wolf’s entry, the latter has no choice but to leave the premises.

It just goes to show that, no matter the species, you never mess with a mother when her babies are threatened.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
