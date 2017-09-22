This is how your dog’s vision is different from yours

Your four-legged best friend sees the world a lot differently than you do.

Dogs have rods and cones in their eyes, just like you. Cones help distinguish colors, and rods allow us to see in low light.

However, dogs have fewer cone receptors than humans. That means they can’t see as many colors as we can; when it comes to color, they likely see the way humans do at dusk.

Dogs’ eyes also have more rods than humans’, which gives them better night vision. (Have you ever noticed how a dog’s eyes seem to glow in the dark?)



