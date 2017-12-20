Menu
This family was treated to a horror show when a gargantuan crocodile gobbled up a cow right before their eyes
Sometimes, marsupials are not so friendly to young ones.

Take this kangaroo, who unleashed an uppercut on an unsuspecting kid.

As dad looks on, the young boy faces the animal at the beginning of the video. Then, the kangaroo makes a fist and hits the boy square on the face.

Off-camera, there is laughter, and then it becomes obvious the boy is OK.

Still — this is one animal that might need anger management!

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
