This list of the most dog-friendly restaurants in America has us all hungry to visit

Canines across the country can score treats like steak tips, watermelon sorbet and dog-friendly hamburgers because they can all be found on a new list of the most dog-friendly restaurants in America, courtesy of Open Table.

From Cane Rosso (which means “red dog” in Italian), a pizza joint in Texas, to Del Frisco’s in New York (homemade dog treats and canine-inspired cocktails), dogs are sure to get the pampered pet treatment.





But perhaps Ray’s and Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art takes the canine cake for best menu. Executive chef Fernando Darin has a “Barky Brunch” where dogs can get pizza crust, steamed chicken and watermelon sorbet, among other fantastic foods.

So check the list out, and see if any of these restaurants are close to you and your dog, then scurry to make a reservation before they’re booked for months in advance.