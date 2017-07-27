This little pup was once paralyzed, but she still managed to compete in the Wiener Nationals

Every year, skilled dachshunds make an annual mad dash for the finish line at the Wiener National Races at the Los Alamitos Race Course in Southern California, which draws over 90 canines and 10,000 fans. But one dog, Lady Bug, had quite the journey to get there.

On New Year’s Eve 2014, Lady Bug was dumped at a shelter in Riverside, California. The pup was given up on because she was unable to walk, and she was scheduled to be put down. But then the compassionate staff at Los Angeles Dachshund Rescue gave her a second shot at life.





Lady Bug was taken to a neurologist who determined the dog might be able to walk. After two months of rehab therapy, she made a full recovery — just in time to compete in the race.

Last Saturday, the beloved canine ran the entire 50-yard distance of the race on her own accord and completed it in 45 seconds, jogging past the finish line. While she didn’t win the race, Lady Bug defied the odds and proved to be one of the most inspirational dogs at the event.