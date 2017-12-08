There are cattle calls, and then there is this man’s mind-bending version.

A video of a man rounding up cattle by burping a melody of epic proportions is music to our soul.

At the beginning of the footage, he carries a case — not unlike an instrument case — into the field. After opening it, it’s revealed that a bottle of cola is contained inside.

A few swigs later, the man is burping up a storm and the cattle are all making their way towards him. The burps do have an uncanny resemblance to the cows’ mooing, so it appears to be quite effective.

Even funnier is that whoever uploaded the video decided to play some classical music on top of the belching rancher, which only adds to the absurdity of the whole thing.