Menu
new dinosaur Read this Next

It looks like a bird, but this newly-discovered dinosaur was hardly an avian
Advertisement

There are cattle calls, and then there is this man’s mind-bending version.

RELATED: As wildfires raged, this woman refused to leave her 72 horses behind


A video of a man rounding up cattle by burping a melody of epic proportions is music to our soul.

At the beginning of the footage, he carries a case — not unlike an instrument case — into the field. After opening it, it’s revealed that a bottle of cola is contained inside.

A few swigs later, the man is burping up a storm and the cattle are all making their way towards him. The burps do have an uncanny resemblance to the cows’ mooing, so it appears to be quite effective.

RELATED: Katy rancher loses 10 head of cattle to freak lightning strike

Even funnier is that whoever uploaded the video decided to play some classical music on top of the belching rancher, which only adds to the absurdity of the whole thing.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

A wild orangutan found a camera and suddenly became a professional photographer
Rare Animals

A wild orangutan found a camera and suddenly became a professional photographer

,
This Florida woman was shocked when her beloved pet iguana attacked her
Rare Animals

This Florida woman was shocked when her beloved pet iguana attacked her

,
It looks like a bird, but this newly-discovered dinosaur was hardly an avian
Rare Animals

It looks like a bird, but this newly-discovered dinosaur was hardly an avian

,
12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie
Rare Animals

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

,
Advertisement