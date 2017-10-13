This massive cat might have drank one too many Frostys

A massive mystery cat was spotted recently–across the street from a Wendy’s restaurant in rural Mississippi.

RELATED: Nothing is more gratifying than watching some big cat cubs play

“That is a massive cat,” says David Sluder, who witnessed the beast near the eatery. “I can assure you this is not a house cat,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “It looks to be the same size as a medium to large dog.”

While officials say panthers and other big cats have been extinct for 100 years in the state, they allowed that a cat this large may have been “passing through.”





“Most biologists credit these sightings to misidentification, released exotic pets or [rarely] animals passing through from places like Texas where lions still live,” the Mississippi State University Extension Service says.

RELATED: A big cat fight this intense only starts because of a special lady

All of which makes this big cat sighting very big news in one very small community.