This may be the last time you see April the giraffe

The popular giraffe, who captivated the world with her protracted pregnancy and gave birth via live stream last week, will no longer be on YouTube 24 hours a day — that’s if the animal sanctuary she’s housed at has any say.

RELATED: After months of anticipation, April the giraffe has finally welcomed her eagerly-awaited calf into the world

The Animal Adventure Park, located in Harpursville, N.Y., is taking down its Giraffe Cam because April twisted one of her legs on Monday, People magazine has reported.

“We appreciate concern but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need to be pulled,” the zoo said on Facebook. “While we appreciate the concern, it is interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening; at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered.”





RELATED: April the giraffe’s bouncing baby boy is already taller than most people, and we can’t look away

According to News10 in Albany, N.Y., the live feed is expected to be pulled sometime between Wednesday and Friday.

The park previously mentioned that they were going to end the live cam 5 to 7 days after the calf’s birth.