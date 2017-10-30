This mop-like dog had the best Halloween costume for an animal costume parade

The Hungarian puli breed of dog has a very notable look, looking almost exactly like a mop. So how best to showcase one’s mop-like dog than to dress it up as one for Halloween?

Keki’s owner did just that at a Halloween parade for pets called MainStrasse Paw-rade in Covington, Ken., recently. Her owner put her in a mop bucket with a pole and pushed her around the area.





And, of course, photos of her awesomeness soon permeated social media.

Keki’s owner is a veterinarian with a local clinic called All Creatures Animal Hospital.

Apparently, a source close to the owner said Keki enjoyed “the attention and petting” she got from her owner’s clever idea.