This mop-like dog had the best Halloween costume for an animal costume parade

The Hungarian puli breed of dog has a very notable look, looking almost exactly like a mop. So how best to showcase one’s mop-like dog than to dress it up as one for Halloween?
RELATED: These dogs have mastered Halloween like we’ve never seen before
Keki’s owner did just that at a Halloween parade for pets called MainStrasse Paw-rade in Covington, Ken., recently. Her owner put her in a mop bucket with a pole and pushed her around the area.
And, of course, photos of her awesomeness soon permeated social media.
We watched a dog costume parade today and saw so many cute dogs including a “Mop Dog” and a tiny chihuahua dressed like a Minion. • • • • • #dogoftheday #doglover #petstagram #pets #petsofinstagram #dogs_of_instagram #animal #pup #instapuppy #animals #doggy #instapet #chihuahua #adorable #dogsofig #doglife #doglovers #instagramdogs #weeklyfluff #lovedogs #dogsofinstagram #dog #mopdog #pug #puglife #halloweencostume #happyhalloween #doggiedressup #lovethecov
Keki’s owner is a veterinarian with a local clinic called All Creatures Animal Hospital.
RELATED: Your Halloween costume ain’t got nothing on these bulldogs’ wicked disguises
Apparently, a source close to the owner said Keki enjoyed “the attention and petting” she got from her owner’s clever idea.