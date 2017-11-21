Menu
They say a talking parrot can, well, parrot anything.

Einstein the Parrot takes the notion to the next level with his spot-on rendition of the theme from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

In this video, the 20-year-old talking bird from Texas takes a nostalgic trip to the 60s with an homage to the show.

It all makes for one nostalgic send-up, especially since the tune seems to be ready-made for a parrot redux.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
