They say a talking parrot can, well, parrot anything.

Einstein the Parrot takes the notion to the next level with his spot-on rendition of the theme from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

In this video, the 20-year-old talking bird from Texas takes a nostalgic trip to the 60s with an homage to the show.

It all makes for one nostalgic send-up, especially since the tune seems to be ready-made for a parrot redux.