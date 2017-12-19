Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot has a good sense of humor in addition to his surfeit of inimitable skills.

RELATED: This parrot can whistle a really good rendition of the “Andy Griffith Show” theme





In this clip, the bird stands in his usual spot, the bathroom shower, and is asked to parrot back animal sounds to his owner based on animals the owner suggests.

From dog barks to turkey calls, Einstein is at first game for the game, although he chooses to give the wrong answers for every request.

RELATED: This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving

Then, suddenly he says “All done. No more.”

All of which means Einstein may be a parrot but he’s certainly nobody’s fool.