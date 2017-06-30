This pet duck getting excited when the school bus rolls up redefines “man’s best friend”

Have you ever seen an excited duck? If not, get ready to be blown away by this adorable video of Nibbles, a pet duck, getting excited when it sees a yellow school bus pulling up.

On the school bus is Nibbles’ best friend, Jonny. Nibbles has been eagerly waiting for his pal to come home from school, so when he sees the bus pulling up, he starts quacking in excitement.

The quacking gets more rapid as Jonny approaches the car, and the pair are reunited in a moment that will make you go “aww.” Dogs are traditionally known as being man’s best friend, but Nibbles might beg to differ.



