A young mare had been hit by a car and died just off a rural road in the U.K. But in a viral photo, it appeared there were others who were mourning her death.





RELATED: A man is facing animal cruelty charges after spraying two Clydesdales with a fire extinguisher

It was other horses who were crestfallen by the sight and stood guard over the deceased 9-year-old mare named Hazel Hill Scrap. She had apparently been “clipped by a driver in the middle of the night in the Hampshire national park.”

In this Facebook post, passerby Sarah Simmons caught an image of the scene, and urged drivers to slow down on the desolate road. She posted a tribute:

Broke my heart this morning seeing another pony KILLED on the forest road. Even more that her friends were looking on 😢 I’m sorry to the commoner who’s lost the pony, I hope it’s not someone’s pony I know but I hope by posting this it may make people realise that it’s not just the owner who it upsets but their herd members too. SLOW DOWN DAY/NIGHT ON FOREST ROADS THESE PONIES have more rights to these roads than you do. I will say a few drivers got a few choice words from me this morning even with this poor horse on the side of the road and the others looking on, they still were going too bloody fast. 😢

RELATED: These horses help veterans adjust to life after the battlefield

Sadly, the horse had died from a broken leg and internal injuries.