This pit bull can see clearly now — she’s got contacts on

Gremlin is one lucky pit bull.

RELATED: The story of an abandoned pup in a tearjerking video gets the heartwarming ending it deserves

The rescue canine who has had a doghouse full of medical problems — cancer, IBS, a blood disease — in addition to deteriorating eyesight, just got contacts, and there’s a precious video of it making the rounds.

With her human parents flanking her (dad holds her eye open while mom puts in the lens), the dog doesn’t even flinch as it goes in.

RELATED: A family is mourning their infant after the family dog turned into a monster





Then…it’s a miracle, she can see! She starts licking her dad, he starts kissing her on the head, and we need a box of tissues, stat.