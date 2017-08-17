This poor gorilla had to undergo surgery to find out exactly why her appetite had decreased

Tiffany is resting comfortably following some surgery she had on Wednesday to clear up a very messy issue.

RELATED: Chill gorilla watches videos of other gorillas on Instagram

The gorilla, one of the world’s oldest-known at 49 and a resident at the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kan., underwent an operation to figure out exactly why her appetite had decreased.

After evaluating her organs, and flushing out a “significant” amount of stool from her colon, officials say she is recovering nicely.

“Overall the procedure went really well,” said zoo director Brendan Wiley.





RELATED: This gorilla shows us all how you really play in a kiddie pool

While most of Tiffany’s innards were operating well, caretakers did find that her kidney function was low. They say that might be the reason why she’s had to go, but couldn’t, for so long.