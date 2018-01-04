The adorable Border Collie mix was surrendered to a shelter in Colorado in November because his family could no longer take care of his special needs.





RELATED: Charges are being considered against an owner whose dog was found “frozen solid”

But Rex — named for his T.Rex-like stature — has won the hearts of Denver and animal lovers all over. Born with a congenital defect that stopped his two front legs from growing past their first joints, he hopped around until now.

Thanks to an influx of donations to the Denver Animal Shelter, the dog is getting a special $500 cart that will act as his front legs.

“He has no idea he’s different,” said Cameron Schumacher, who is fostering the canine.

Rex is still getting used to the device, which he wears about 10 minutes a day.

But his doggone dedication has won over his caretakers.

RELATED: A Florida woman is all smiles in her mugshot despite doing something very evil to her dog

“I can actually tell his core is getting stronger,” said Dr. Louisa Poon, the shelter’s chief of veterinary services. “He’s very motivated.”

And one day, once the 1-year-old pooch has fully grown, Rex may even move on to prosthetics.