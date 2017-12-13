Angus is a golden retriever with a love for the beach.

That much is evident by the adorable puppy’s devotion to digging in the sand at the ocean’s edge.

But when the tide pours water into his hole, which he’s been avidly digging with excitement, Angus gets annoyed.

Barking ensues and the dog keeps peering into the hole he’s dug, as if willing the water to leave.

This is one completely cute, but totally peeved puppy, who we imagine is still hard at work in his Sisyphean task.