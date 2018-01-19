Menu
A little canine, possibly a beagle, shows in this video that it can pee in a bowl without getting anything on the rim.

The dog, under the command of its owner, takes dead aim at a bowl and pees a perfect stream right into it! It’s quite impressive considering the dog has no real way to know if its aim is on point, but not a single drop falls outside the bowl.

Now it remains to be seen if this dog can do the same with a real toilet, and if it can, there’s no excuse for going on the carpet any more.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
