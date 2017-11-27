Menu
Warning: This video contains graphic footage.

A video posted to YouTube shows the aftermath of what happens when someone poured water over a dog and then left it outside to die in the coldest major city in the world.


The heartbreaking and sickening short video features a white dog, her paws trembling in the snow, on the brink of death.

Tragically, the dog could not be resuscitated by activists once they found it in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, Russia, which is about 300 miles south of the Arctic Circle. It was taken to a local vet and was euthanized, according to The Siberian Times.

“The eyes, I will never forget them,” one volunteer told The Siberian Times. “Did you ever see a man who wanted to live but who was already dying? The dog had exactly the same eyes, understanding everything, just unable to explain.”

Now, those same activists want the dog owner to be held responsible for his actions. A petition with more than 10,000 signatures is circulating, demanding action. A Moscow lawmaker is now pushing for prosecution of the owner.

“It’s one thing… when your dog dies, but this man has many children,” one volunteer told the paper. “Today he lets his dog die next to his house, and tomorrow the same may happen to his children.”

