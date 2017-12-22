Menu
goose Read this Next

Animal control workers' efforts to save a wounded goose fell flat, but the bird took care of itself
Advertisement

Apparently, things between koalas can get a little adversarial at times.

RELATED: A boating crew rescued an adorable castaway koala who was far from home


That’s certainly what happened between two bears down under recently when they took their tiff to the street–stopping cars in their tracks.

Marguerite Smith, of Stirling, South Australia, caught the fight on camera, and she was shocked at the showdown.

“C’mon boys. How am I going to get to work?” Smith can be heard in the video.

“So whilst a lot of you are battling Xmas traffic have a look at what held me up today! Only in Australia!!!” she posted to her Facebook page.

RELATED: After a vehicle accident, this koala has become the first koala pirate

Smith and at least one other vehicle, a motorcycle, had to stop to let the koalas get it all out. Eventually, they retreated to opposite corners of the street.

This smack down between 2 koalas stopped traffic in Australia Facebook/Marguerite Smith
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish
Rare Animals

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish

,
Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Rare Animals

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head

,
Animal control workers’ efforts to save a wounded goose fell flat, but the bird took care of itself
Rare Animals

Animal control workers’ efforts to save a wounded goose fell flat, but the bird took care of itself

,
This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him
Rare Animals

This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him

,
Advertisement