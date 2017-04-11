This snake escaping a trash can proves that the laws of man are a joke to him

Snakes are some of the strangest creatures that we encounter in North America, and perhaps one of their most extraordinary qualities is their ability to get around just about anywhere. In this clip a snake is stuck in a trash can, but not for long. The video description explains:

The 4-foot long milk snake climbs out of the trash can, up a camera tripod and coils around the GoPro before slithering away. Milk snakes are a very beneficial predator to have in your yard. In addition to having beautiful markings, they rid your home of vermin like mice and rats. This snake was found in a pile of mulch that was being moved. It was relocated to a safer spot nearby but it escaped in the process, leaving some amazing footage before it disappeared.





